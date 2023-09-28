Bangkok to host ‘Hong Kong Week’ Oct 21 – Nov 12

Bangkok is set to host Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok, an exciting cultural event aimed at deepening cultural ties between the two regions.

The event, scheduled from October 21 to November 12, will kick off with a dazzling performance by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), featuring Thai pianist Poom Prommachart and HK Phil trumpeter Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum. “Brass and Percussion,” a joint chamber concert, unites the orchestral brass of HK Phil and the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra.







Meanwhile, dance enthusiasts should not miss “Convergence” by the Hong Kong Dance Company, blending martial arts and Chinese dance. Emerging artists take the stage in chamber music concerts, while pop music performances offer stark diversity.

The “Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Carnival” explores Hong Kong’s heritage, and film lovers can enjoy “Movies to GO – Border Crossings in Hong Kong Cinema – Thailand.” Fashion shines in “JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion in Bangkok,” showcasing hi-tech elements. (NNT)













