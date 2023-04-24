Bangkok to expand ‘Khao San Water Splashing Zone’ in 2024

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to expand the Khao San water splashing zone to include Bang Lamphu and Ratchadamnoen for next year’s Songkran festival.

The move was announced by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, following the success of 2023 Songkran festival in the capital with both Thai and foreign revelers enjoying the festivities. However, he indicated that the first day of Songkran saw overcrowding on Khao San Road, one of Bangkok’s main water splashing sites. This led to the governor reaching the decision to expand the area to include Bang Lamphu and Ratchadamnoen.







The Bangkok Governor applauded this year’s Songkran events, which were organized on a full scale compared to previous subdued events during the pandemic.

About 20,000 people visited Lan Khon Muang Plaza in front of Bangkok City Hall, and 50,000 people visited Khao San Road each day. In Silom, there were 25,000-30,000 visitors on the first day, 35,000-40,000 on the second day and about 50,000 on the third day.







In Siam Square and the Pathumwan district, about 900,000 to 1 million people visited over 4 days, illustrating the popularity of Songkran among Thais and foreigners.

Governor Chadchart further noted that the crowding problem on Khao San Road was due to too many revelers, which was addressed by implementing a one-way walking route on April 14. (NNT)



























