Pattaya-area woman hangs self over unpaid debt

A Najomtien woman attempted suicide after an online customer didn’t pay for her 285,000 order.

Panatda Duangjan, 25, was found by her husband shortly after hanging herself at their warehouse on Najomtien Soi 18 in Moo 2 village.







Husband Chatchai Techabavorn, 28, said his wife was desperate after she sold beauty products and food supplements online to a woman identified only as ‘Bow’. The customer made and paid for orders of 20,000 baht and 60,000 baht. But, after the third order of 285,380 baht, the customer disappeared after receiving the shipment.



Panatda went to police, who offered no help. They told her to file a civil lawsuit. So she contacted a lawyer who wanted a very high fee, which she didn’t have. With creditors pressuring her for repayment, Panatda tried to kill herself, Chatchai said.







With his wife recovering, Chatchai has taken up her cause and appealed to Provincial Police Region 2 to do their job and hunt down the customer who stole their goods.



























