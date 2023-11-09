Bangkok to brace for hazardous dust Nov 9-12

Bangkok residents have been alerted to prepare for PM 2.5 pollution from Nov 9 to 12.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan said that the Department of Pollution Control has predicted that there will be a high concentration of fine dust marked in orange with adverse effects on health from tomorrow to Sunday.







However, there is still a chance of rain which may help reduce the level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

People are advised to wear face masks when going outside. Vulnerable groups and the elderly should stay at home and avoid outdoor activities.







The elderly, pregnant women, young children, and those with underlying health conditions who experience symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and rashes should seek medical attention promptly.

The BMA’s Medical Service Department has prepared to respond to the situation by establishing air pollution medical clinics in affiliated hospitals within the city to address PM 2.5 levels exceeding 75 micrograms per cubic meter. (TNA)



























