Bangkok tightens COVID-19 measures ahead of Chinese tour groups arriving from February

Large tour groups are expected to arrive in Thailand in numbers starting on February 1. This will be especially true for tour groups from China, which will arrive in Thailand starting on February 6. Thailand remains among the preferred destinations for Chinese travelers and preparations are being made to accommodate foreign tourists in light of the Covid situation.







Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej held a meeting of Bangkok City Hall’s emergency health situation monitoring center to follow up on the COVID-19 situation. The meeting sought to make preparations for healthcare services for foreign tourists and prevent the spread of Covid. Bangkok’s district offices have been assigned to be strict with venues that offer services to tourists. The venues must comply with public health requirements and conduct operations in accordance with the Safety & Health Administration (SHA) standard. Employees must have received 4 doses of Covid vaccine and must be subject to random ATK tests.







Asst. Prof. Tavida mentioned the decline in the number of Covid hospital admissions, critical patients, and deaths. Despite this improvement, the number of travelers arriving from abroad will continue to increase. Dr. Tavida, therefore, said vaccine booster shot administering and personal protection measures will help mitigate the spread of Covid. She noted that service providers in the tourism sector should be adequately vaccinated. Disease screening and Covid-free Setting measures will continue to be implemented at popular tourism attractions. Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants are to operate in compliance either with the SHA and SHA Plus standards. (NNT)

































