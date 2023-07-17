Bangkok targets year-end completion of Phadung Krung Kasem renovation

Work to improve the ambience along the banks of Bangkok’s Phadung Krung Kasem canal is ongoing, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) planning to complete the project by the end of the year.

BMA officials are working to remove structures that have been encroaching on the banks of the canal, including stalls set up by various sellers or hawkers. Torsak Chotimongkol, head of the Bangkok governor’s advisory team, noted that the sellers have been cooperative with authorities. Once the structures are fully removed, footpaths and bike routes will be developed along the banks of the canal. A joint working committee is currently supervising the effort and comprises officials from the Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Pathumwan and Dusit district offices, as well as sellers who formerly operated stalls situated along the canal.







Torsak explained that the current proposal is for the banks to only be used for special events, with the new promenade to serve as the site for this year’s Winter Festival.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has indicated that this year’s site for the Winter Festival will extend from Hua Lamphong train station in Pathum Wan district to Thewarat market in Dusit district. Decorative lights will also be on display sounds and colors will be used to spruce up the entire stretch of the fair. Distinct activities will be held throughout each section of the canal banks.







One bank of the canal will be used primarily as a pedestrian walkway, which may also host a night market on certain occasions, while the other bank will be mostly occupied by the local community and various stalls and shops. Renovation of the canal banks is expected to finish no later than the end of this year.

The BMA is also renovating banks between the Bang Lamphu and Ong Ang canals, converting the stretch into a tourism route. Additionally, plans to turn it into a water transport service are being considered. (NNT)























