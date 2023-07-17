Ombudsman Office hosts 2023 IOI Asian Regional Meeting in Bangkok

Thailand’s Office of the Ombudsman this week hosted the 2023 IOI Asian Regional Meeting in Bangkok, where ombudsmen gathered in a strong show of commitment to protecting people’s rights.

The event this year began on Tuesday (11 July) and concluded on Wednesday (12 July). The seminar demonstrated the ombudsmen’s resolve to serve as a mechanism for good governance.







Chris Field, President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), said the organization exists to serve citizens, with a strong commitment to advancing fair administration, good governance, and the rule of law. Since its founding in 1978, the IOI’s mission has been to safeguard the rights of people and has since become a global body with over 200 independent ombudsman organizations. It represents more than 100 nations spanning six regional chapters, including Asia.

Thai Ombudsman Songsak Saicheua said the Ombudsman of Thailand has adopted international practices in carrying out its duties and functions in a democratic society.







The Principles for the Protection and Promotion of the Institution of the Ombudsman or “The Venice Principles” were introduced by the Council of Europe. It consists of the 25 guidelines that are necessary for the proper functioning and independence of ombudsman institutions. The core principles include independence, objectivity, transparency, fairness and impartiality, and may be achieved through a variety of different models.

Songsak also said a set of resolutions was issued during the United Nations’ General Assembly earlier this year, encompassing the role of Ombudsman and mediator institutions in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law. (NNT)

















