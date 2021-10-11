Bangkok targets vaccinating 70% of all residents by end of October

The Bangkok Governor vowed to fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of residents in Bangkok within this month, in time for city reopening which is due next month.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had prepared six mobile vaccination units for the vaccination drive. The mobile units were donated by the Smart Bus Co, Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, PTT, Central Group, and the Mall Group.







The governor added that each Bangkok Mobile Vaccination Unit could administer up to 600 doses a day, and within this October, 70% of people in Bangkok will get their second doses.

Also, he noted that the BMA had provided jabs of COVID-19 vaccine in eight areas of the capital, through the BMV service from September 7 to October 7. (NNT)































