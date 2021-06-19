Bangkok stipulates 2.5 million doses of the big lot in July to save elderly lives and economy

Thai government plans to administer about 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next month, as the CCSA expects to receive 10 million doses in July, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reports.

CCSA Spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said elderly people and those with chronic illnesses, who have already registered for vaccination via the Mor Prom platform, will be the first to receive them. Bangkok will get at least 2.5 million doses and Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Phuket are also being given priority, getting about 30% of the 10 million doses.







The next priority will be the 23 provinces bordering neighboring countries or which are maximum COVID-19 control zones. They will receive 2.5 million doses. The other 49 provinces will receive 3.5 million doses, or about 70,000 doses each.

Dr. Thaveesilp also said the CCSA had changed its COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan, from 100 million doses this year to 150 million doses by the end of next year. The government has already either acquired or reserved 105.5 million doses, 61 million of AstraZeneca vaccine, 19.5 million of Sinovac, 20 million of Pfizer-BioNTech and 5 million of Johnson & Johnson. (NNT)

























