Bangkok Skytrain intensifies anti-COVID-19 social distancing measures

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that as Thailand is mulling allowing more businesses to reopen in Phase II of easing a partial lockdown – tentatively from next Sunday, 17 May, anti-COVID-19 social distancing measures have been intensified at several venues and businesses as well as mass transit systems, including the BTS Skytrain.







Social distancing of at least 1.5 metres is applied to queues for ticket machines and counters at all 17 stations of the BTS Skytrain, which is now deploying all 98 trains, each contains four bogies – totaling 392 bogies – to cater to commuter demand.

Frequencies during rush hours have been increased to one train every 2.40 minutes for the Sukhumvit Line and every 3.45 minutes for the Silom Line. However, due to the high number of commuters and under social distancing measures, the system can only serve one-fourth of the demand. Hence, commuters are urged to plan their travel ahead in order to ensure that they reach their destination on time.





For health and safety, BTS Skytrain urges commuters to wash their hands before entering and after exiting the train system. Hand sanitizers are provided at check-in counters of each station.

Commuters are required to wear a face mask at all times while using the system. Avoid using their hands to touch their face especially nose, mouth, and eyes. Avoid talking while commuting in trains.

Thermoscan thermal fever screening is applied at every BTS station. Commuters with a temperature of 37.5°C or higher are denied entry to the system.

All areas of the BTS Skytrain system are covered by anti-virus cleaning procedures using disinfectant spray. Trains and cabins are disinfected at the depot twice a day, before and after operation. (tatnews.org)





