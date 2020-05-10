Chiang Mai and upper Thailand see summer thunderstorms May 10-13

Weather Warning – ‘Summer Thunderstorms in Upper Thailand’

No. 5 Time Issued: May 10, 2020.

From 10-13 May, the high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea. The southerly and the southeasterly wind prevails over the upper country where hot to very hot weather occurs.





Outbreaks of summer storms will be forecast for upper Thailand, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes and gusty winds. Hail is possible for some areas of the North, the Northeast, the East, and the Central regions. People in upper Thailand should stay safe from the severe weather conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings. Farmers should prevent for crops damage.



Affected areas are as follows:

10 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.





Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Suphan buri, Kanchanaburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.



11-12 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Suphan buri, Kanchanaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.





13 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.



Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Suphan buri.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

The advisory is in effect on 10 May 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 10 May 2020, at 05.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department (tmd.go.th)





