Smoke-filled Pattaya hotel evacuated after fire alarm fails

A dirty kitchen vent and faulty fire-alarm system saw more than 100 tourists flee a Jomtien Beach hotel after smoke filled the rooms.

The Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel & Resort could not explain why the alarm did not sound after heavy smoke poured out of air vents into rooms and corridors.



Adult guests, children and employees flowed out into the parking lot of the hotel late May 1, but hotel executives said there was no actual flames.

Palm Beach executive Bubpa Trisingsom assured guests that the alarm system was being checked.







She said there was no fire and that the smoke came from a dirty kitchen vent that backed up smoke.

The hotel offered refunds to guests who wanted to check out while extending discounts to those who choose to stay longer.



































