New Thailand-Laos railway service launched to simplify travel and improve efficiency of goods transport

Thailand and Laos are strengthening their transportation links with the upcoming inauguration of a railway line connecting Bangkok to Vientiane. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans a trial run later this month, marking advancement in regional transport infrastructure.

The new railway service is designed to simplify travel and improve the efficiency of goods transport between the two countries, thereby establishing Thailand as a pivotal logistics hub in the area. SRT Deputy Governor Awirut Thongnet and Lao National Railways Managing Director Daochinda Siharath have wrapped up detailed discussions to set the operational framework for the service, which will link Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station to Vientiane’s Khamsavath Station.







Key topics in the talks, which included Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, focused on tourism expansion, marketing initiatives, and boosting goods transport across Thailand, Laos, and China. The SRT has also conducted comprehensive training for Lao railway personnel in train operations, station management, and ticket sales to ensure a smooth launch.

Following a successful trial run on May 21 that connected Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Thanalaeng, and Vientiane stations, the extension to Vientiane is anticipated to bring considerable economic benefits to both nations. The full service is expected to be officially launched next month. (NNT)





































