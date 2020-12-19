Christmas and New Year lights turn Bangkok into a festive shopping and culinary wonderland

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites one and all to come and enjoy the annual Christmas and New Year celebrations which feature dazzling lights, great shopping and outstanding culinary fare that will once again turn Bangkok’s favourite shopping and tourist areas into a festive season wonderland.







A great place to start is Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong district just along from the conveniently located Siam enclave, home to world-class shopping centres like CentralWorld, Gaysorn and Central Embassy, as well as numerous five-star hotels. Many of these locales put on amazing festive season lights that turn the streets and footpaths into a dazzling scene of bright lights.

Bangkok’s rich culinary diversity remains another holiday highlight showcased via its unique blend of new world cuisine and traditional Thai food. And it is not just about mouth-watering street food any longer though that remains a key attraction. The city now boasts multiple Michelin-starred restaurants served by a modern transportation infrastructure with the BTS Skytrain servicing most of the Thai capital’s main food, beverage, and shopping centres in the area.

The enormous Siam Paragon shopping mall boasts colourful light displays and enchanting decorations, while the entire area itself hums with commercial trade that gives shoppers a vibrant festival feeling often found only in cooler climates.

Further along Sukhumvit Road are even more shopping venues to find the perfect Christmas or New Year’s gift for family or friends. The Terminal 21 and the Emquartier and Emporium shopping centres also impress every year with their spectacular Christmas and New Year decorations supported by an impressive choice of both international brands and local Thai handicrafts. The Emporium is also one of the renowned locations that hosts towering Christmas trees several storeys high where everyone is welcome to come and take selfies or photos to get into the holiday season and revel in the festive fun.





Many of the beautifully lit-up shopping centres – and indeed at many hotels – restaurants and eateries run Christmas and New Year promotions and offer once-a-year special festive culinary fare. Throughout the multi-storey shopping complexes, there are also many shopping promotions and special deals to be enjoyed at the department stores and individual shops.

Bangkok’s famous riverside is another popular location to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with hotels offering their festive promotions and boats plying up and down the Chao Phraya River for those who fancy a riverside celebration.

Beginning from the lead-up to Christmas Day and right through to New Year’s Eve on 31 December, there is an enticing combination of fantastic shopping and great culinary experiences to be enjoyed by one and all.









And when it comes to New Year, one of the biggest events in Bangkok will be the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021’ taking place on 31 December at River Park of ICONSIAM on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Organised by TAT and ICONSIAM along with the public and private sector, this spectacular event will feature various entertainment acts by top artists and, as the highlight, a mesmerizing showcase of over 20,000 fireworks made from Thai sticky rice.

This showcase will light up the night sky and is expected to be seen by over three million viewers within a five-kilometre radius. The spectacle will comprise seven acts under the concept ‘The Wonders of Happiness upon the River’, which collectively are designed to represent hope, faith, prosperity and happiness, while at the same time show Thailand’s support to the world as everyone works together to overcome the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and kick-off New Year 2021 with strength and courage.







