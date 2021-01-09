Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Chonburi report highest domestic cases on Jan 9

Bangkok has prepared medical personnel and set up a field hospital at the geriatric hospital in Bang Khuntien to deal with the new wave of COVID-19 infections.

BMA’s Permanent Secretary Silapasuai Rawisaengsun said this field hospital can serve 500 to 600 asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.







She added that BMA is surveying other areas that have the potential to be turned into field hospitals to serve up to 1,700 patients as planned. The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) report on Jan 9 shows that Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, and Samut Prakarn have the highest domestic cases.

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Saturday Jan 9:

* 10,053 people infected (+ 212 cases)

* 5,546 discharged from hospital (+291)

* 4,440 in hospital

* 67 deaths (+0)

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the latest imported cases are from:

Germany – 4

Turkey – 3

United Arab Emirates- 3

Uganda – 1

United Kingdom – 1

United States of America – 2

Myanmar – 5

Total : 19

Domestic cases – 187

Active case finding (migrant workers) – 6

(NNT)















