Bangkok- Samut Prakan ‘Yellow Line’ monorail to collect fares from July 3

The Cabinet has given its approval for the fares of the Yellow Line monorail, with prices ranging between 15 baht and 45 baht for the entire 30.4-kilometer-long route. Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said this will come into effect on July 3.

Due to its interconnections with other rail lines, Anucha said the calculation of fares for journeys involving transfers will be different. Passengers transferring to the Yellow Line from another MRTA-operated line will not be required to pay a flag fall charge. Similarly, those switching from lines operated by other operators will also be exempt from the flag fall charge, provided they complete the transfer within 30 minutes.







To encourage greater usage of the train system, the MRTA board has been granted the authority to introduce various promotional tickets, such as student tickets, ticket sets, and monthly tickets.

The newly approved MRTA regulations will also address issues related to fare collection on the Blue and Purple lines. The updated regulations are expected to provide clarity on fare structures and collection mechanisms for these lines.







The Yellow Line monorail, which connects Lat Phrao in Bangkok to Samrong in Samut Prakan, has been operational since June 3, initially offering a free trial period. Following the Cabinet’s approval of the fares, commuters will soon be required to pay for their journeys on the Yellow Line monorail, aligning it with the payment system implemented on other rail networks in the capital. (NNT)

















