Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Phitsanulok, no reports of injuries

An earthquake with 4.5 magnitude occurred in Phisanulok after midnight, felt in surrounding provinces including Phichit where a temple found cracks in an ancient ordination hall.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported the quake occurred at the depth of five kilometres with the epicenter in Phitsanulok’s Bang Krathum district. The tremor was felt in Phitsanulok, Phichit, Khampaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan and Phetchabun. Initially, there were no reports of injuries.







Phitsanulok governor Phusit Somchit said that he ordered all districts and relevant agencies to conduct damage survey and monitor the situation. So far, there have been no reports of aftershocks. Acting abbot of the Rachachangkwan Temple in Phichit, located 7 kilometres from the epicenter of the quake said the damage survey on archaeological site in temple, registered with the Fine Arts Department found several cracks at an old ordination hall built in 1918 and restored last year.

The temple would send an official letter to inform the Fine Arts Department to inspect the damage, he said. (TNA)

















