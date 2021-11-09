Bangkok river bank communities severely affected by high tide overflow

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reinforced its embankments and installed pumps along the Chao Phraya River to protect riverside communities from high tide overflow.

Suthathip Son-iam, deputy permanent secretary for BMA, said high tide caused flooding to communities outside permanent embankments near the Krung Thon Bridge in Bang Phlad district yesterday (Nov 8).







Officials repaired temporary embankments ruptured by floating logs to stop overflow into local communities and roads. Pumps were installed to speed up drainage, she said.

Mrs. Suthathip said that flooding could return today as high tide would be about 1.32 meters at about 9.30am. However, it would not be as serious as what happened yesterday because embankments were repaired and sandbags were placed, she said.



The Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy predicted that the overflow situation would begin to fade from Nov 13 and would peak again at 1.17 meters from Nov 20 to 26. The BMA ordered the offices of 19 districts facing the Chao Phraya River to quickly survey flood-prone areas and prevent flooding. (TNA)

































