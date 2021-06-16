Bangkok resumes jabs for turned down elderly amid vaccine shortage

Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul planned COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for elderly people and patients with chronic diseases whose inoculation appointments were postponed by hospitals amid a shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine.







Mr Anutin said the Public Health Ministry would arrange for vaccinations for people aged 60 years and over and those with seven chronic diseases, who had registered for inoculation in Bangkok via the Mor Prom platform and their previous inoculations set for June were later postponed by their hospitals.



They would receive COVID-19 vaccines, starting from tomorrow (June 16) at the Bang Sue Grand Station that functioned as a large-scaled vaccination venue, said Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services.

The venue will be able to inoculate 2,000 people in these two groups per day.

There have been about 450,000 elderly people and people with seven chronic diseases, having registered for inoculations in Bangkok via the Mor Prom platform so far. (TNA)





















