Thailand food delivery services can cause risks of spread to home-stayers

The Department of Health has urged food delivery businesses to adhere to disease control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Department Director-General Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingjaroenchai said more people have refrained from dining out and turned to food delivery services during the pandemic. The department’s latest Anamai Poll shows that up to 53.9% of respondents, residing in red zone provinces, have used food delivery services in the past month, while 35% of people in orange zone provinces also use the service.







He said the poll showed that most food delivery staff followed disease control measures, such as wearing a face mask while working and using e-payment methods to avoid touching cash. However, it is a matter of concern that 27.6% of delivery staff said that they did not wash their hands before and after handling the food.





Dr. Suwanchai has urged the companies to provide their staff with hand sanitizers and have them clean their hands before and after they touch the food packaging, even when they wear gloves, as well as following other disease control measures and logging staff travel history, to help with contact tracing in case of infection. (NNT)





















