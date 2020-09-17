Thai PM content with monetary solutions from local economists

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed economic solutions with economists and found useful proposals.







Gen Prayut posted in his Facebook page that he met economists from independent research organizations, universities and financial institutions and they discussed many topics.

The topics included monetary and fiscal policies, taxes, employment stimulation, and the development of workers’ skills, situations and proper measures to cope with future challenges.









The prime minister wrote that his government either started or was working on some discussed measures and the economists also made many useful proposals that would facilitate his decisions and help guide the future work of his government.



“I am happy to see the sincere support from everyone who is ready to help fellow citizens and the nation. I confirm that the government is listening to all parties,” Gen Prayut wrote. (TNA)











