Bangkok reopens swimming pools and water-sports facilities today

- ‘Phuket Sandbox’ will be considered by the cabinet tomorrow. When approved, it will be published in the Royal Gazette of Thailand
- From February 28 to June 20, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 7.67 million doses of vaccine
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
- The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to ease social restriction measures throughout the kingdom, effective June 21, 2021
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has lifted restrictions on dining in non-air conditioned restaurants and increased the maximum seating limit in air conditioned venues from Monday. In addition to easing restrictions on dining out, the order allows swimming pools and other water-sports facilities to reopen, along with education centers and science parks, and public and private libraries. Sporting events without spectators are now allowed
- The World Health Organization (WHO) urges everyone to keep taking precautions even after getting vaccinated (NNT)