Bangkok remains in maximum and strict controlled area or ‘dark-red zone’

Effective from 17 May, 2021 – the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Royal Thai Government includes adjusted COVID-19 zoning areas in Thailand.

From previously covering six provinces, the Maximum and Strict Controlled Area or ‘dark-red zone’ now comprises only four provinces: Bangkok and three other provinces – Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.







From previously 45 provinces, the Maximum Controlled Area or ‘red zone’ now comprises 17 provinces: (region-by-region) CENTRAL REGION: Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, and Samut Sakhon, EASTERN REGION: Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong, NORTHERN REGION: Tak, and SOUTHERN REGION: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Ranong, Songkhla, Surat Thani, and Yala.





From previously 26 provinces, the Controlled Area or ‘orange zone’ now comprises 56 provinces: (region-by-region) CENTRAL REGION: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri, EASTERN REGION: Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat, NORTHERN REGION: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit.







NORTHEASTERN REGION: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and SOUTHERN REGION: Chumphon, Krabi, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Satun, and Trang.



Dine-in at restaurants/food and beverage outlets are relaxed as follows:

Dark-red zone: limited dine-in services are allowed until 21.00 Hrs., and take away is allowed until 23.00 Hrs.

Red zone: dine-in services can extend until 23.00 Hrs.

Orange zone: dine-in services can resume normal hours.

However, consumption of alcoholic beverages while dining in continues to be prohibited nationwide.





Other measures remain in place all areas, which include mask mandate, and closure of entertainment venues (pubs, bars, karaoke bars, and massage parlors). In addition, shopping malls, department stores, community malls can open only until 21.00 Hrs., and are not allowed to hold any sales promotion activities.

Gatherings of more than 20 people are banned in the dark-red zone, while gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed in the red and orange zones.

Markets and convenience stores in the dark-red and red zones are allowed to open only between 04.00 – 23.00 Hrs., while those in the orange zone can open per normal operating times.







Other high-risk venues in the dark-red zone are either closed temporarily or open until 21.00 Hrs. with no attendance. In the red zone, these venues can open until 21.00 Hrs. with limited attendance. Meanwhile, those in the orange zone can open per normal hours with limited attendance.

People in the dark-red zone are urged to cancel or postpone interprovincial travel at this time, or must undergo strict screening measures, which may cause inconvenience.

Private sector organizations are encouraged to allow work from home options. (TAT)



















