30 days visa-free: How many entries allowed? How to stay longer?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Although no official start date has yet been announced, government authorities have confirmed that the permitted stay under Thailand’s visa-exemption scheme will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days. This move reflects a clear policy direction to restore visa-free entry to its original role supporting genuine tourism rather than facilitating long-term residence. Against this backdrop, the question “How many times can one enter Thailand visa-free?” remains one of the most frequently asked by foreign nationals. At the same time, it is a question that Thailand’s legal framework was never designed to answer directly. From a policy perspective, visa exemption has never been intended as a tool for long-term stay, and this fundamental misunderstanding is precisely where today’s problems begin.







The 60 Day Visa Free Stay Was a Policy Experiment Not a Promise

Thailand’s expansion of visa free entry from 30 to 60 days, and from 57 to 93 eligible countries, was never about generosity. It was an economic stimulus measure introduced in a post pandemic environment to revive tourism. The target group was clear: tourists, not de facto residents. But reality quickly exposed a structural flaw. Genuine tourists typically stay two to three weeks. Those remaining for the full 60 days were often not tourists at all. Instead, the extended stay was exploited by unregistered foreign workers, nominee companies, illegal tour operations, particularly foreign run operators undercutting Thai businesses, individuals conducting business activities without paying taxes or holding work permits. These were not abstract fears. They were concrete complaints raised by Thai tourism operators and formally escalated to Ministry of Tourism and Sports.



So, How Many Times Can You Enter Thailand Visa Free?

The uncomfortable truth is this There is no numerical limit until there is. Thai law does not specify how many visa free entries are permitted per year. Instead, it grants immigration officers broad discretionary authority. Frequent entries. Extended consecutive stays. Patterns inconsistent with tourism. None of these are illegal on their own. But together, they contradict the logic of the visa exemption policy. And once that logic collapses, immigration officers are legally entitled to question, delay, or deny entry not because the law is broken, but because the purpose of the law is.



Reducing Visa Free Stay to 30 Days Is Not a Step Back It Is a Reset

Thailand’s move to reduce the initial visa free stay from 60 days back to 30 days should not be viewed as regression.

It is a policy correction. Thirty days is sufficient for tourism. Extensions remain available for genuine visitors. But the message is unmistakable Tourism is welcome, Long term residence through visa exemption is not. Thailand is not closing its doors. It is redefining the rules of entry.





If You Want to Stay Long Term, Stop Using the Wrong Tool

The era of quietly turning visa exemption into a long stay workaround is coming to an end. If you intend to remain in Thailand for extended periods, the solution is not repeated border runs or strategic reentries.

The solution is changing your visa status to match your actual purpose. Thailand is not asking foreigners to leave. It is asking them to stay legally, transparently, and under the correct visa category.

Visa exemption was never meant to function as a residence permit. The 60 day period was an experiment that revealed systemic abuse. Reverting to 30 days is not surprising what is surprising is how many believed the 60 day stay was permanent. Thailand remains open to foreigners. But it is no longer willing to tolerate long term stays disguised as tourism. And that distinction between visitors and undeclared residents is now being enforced.

































