Foreigners in Thailand will also be eligible to use walk-in vaccination services

The government is developing a vaccination registration app, especially for foreign residents, as there has been confusion about the registration process among expats, migrant workers and other foreigners.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said mass vaccinations could begin as soon as next week, as supplies have arrived earlier than expected. The inoculation program will move ahead quickly once they are distributed.







He said that, even if foreign nationals do not make bookings using the Mor Prom application, they will be eligible to use walk-in vaccination services as soon as they are officially opened, adding that any provinces that are ready to provide the vaccines on a walk-in basis can commence operations immediately.

Mr. Natapanu added that authorities would like to make services to foreigners available in English and other languages if possible, to avoid any miscommunication. (NNT)



















