Bangkok braces for ultra-fine dust

Bangkok has prepared for PM2.5 air pollution, expected to return from December to February, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

He said the BMA was concerned over fine dust pollution from December to February as stagnant winds and high pressure system will trap particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) close to the ground.

He convened a meeting with the Pollution Control Department, the Meteorological Department, the Land Transport Department, the Industrial Works Department and the Health Department to discuss the measures to cope with the pollution.

He said the BMA has already install the dust monitoring stations at all 50 district and tit will finish setting up the air quality measuring sensors at additional 20 parks in mid-November, so people will be able to monitor the air quality if it is safe to do exercise at the parks.

Traffic police will also impose a ban on six wheeled or more trucks from entering Bangkok from 6 am – 9 pm, starting from Dec 1 to the end of February.

The data showed that the similar ban, put in place last year helped cut fine dust in the capital by at least 39 per cent.









Educational institutes will be asked to refrain from outdoor activities during the three-month period.

If the dust pollution reaches the crisis point for three consecutive days, schools can order closure, depending on the situation.

Construction activities will be put on hold if the ultra-fine dust level climbs to an unsafe level, he added. (TNA)











