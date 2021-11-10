Bangkok provides vaccine shots for migrant workers after more businesses reopen

Many businesses have been able to recommence operation after some restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 were relaxed on November 1. However, said businesses are obligated to strictly observe public health measures and ensure that their employees are vaccinated.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on 9 Nov started to administer first, second and third shots of COVID-19 vaccine to employees of establishments that have been surveyed by the district office in their locality, at the Bangkok Youth Center in Din Daeng district. The overwhelming majority of people getting the vaccine on the first day of the service were migrant workers, most of whom worked at restaurants and food shops. BMA officials were present to facilitate the process and volunteer interpreters helped with communicating the vaccination process to non-Thais.



Somchai Siphatcharaphan, a noodle shop owner, said it had been difficult to get vaccines for migrant workers. He said he appreciated the service at Bangkok Youth Center, which was a great help. While, Natthakan Witsawachinda, who operated a fried rice shop, said she had previously lodged a request with the district office for her 6 workers to receive the vaccine, but decided to instead get the vaccines being offered under this program. (NNT)



























