Pattaya paramedics urge motorists to clear way for ambulances

Pattaya’s main rescue service is urging Songkran revelers to make way for ambulances.

Unlike in the west, where traffic laws require motorists to pull over and clear streets for vehicles with sirens, ambulances routinely get stuck in traffic and patients die.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation said it had set 10 routes through the city for the Songkran “wan lai” days on April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya and Jomtien Beach and is imploring people to be courteous and sympathetic to accidents victims and get out of the way.







Every second matters and people who block the way of ambulances are contributing to mortality rates.

Sawang Boriboon rescue unit chief Prasit Thongtitcharonen said the foundation will have six ambulances on duty 24 hours a day through April 19.

In the case where roads are too clogged – with people or vehicles – accident victims will be put on a speedboat and rushed to a dock in Naklua, he said.

Ambulances will take victims to the closest hospital, regardless of insurance status. In case of emergency, call Sawang Boriboon at 1669 or 038-222-474 around the clock.





















