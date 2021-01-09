Bangkok prepares more field hospitals in case patients with mild symptoms increase

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) prepares to set up a field hospital for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms.

Silapasuay Raweesangsoon, BMA permanent secretary said the City Hall prepared 500-600 beds at Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital to receive the infected people who either were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms from maximum control zones.







It also planned 3-4 field hospitals in the capital to receive altogether 1,500-1,700 COVID-19 cases.

Relevant officials were looking for their locations and convincing local people to support the establishment, she said. (TNA)















