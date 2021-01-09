Ex-con jailed for killing woman on Pattaya Beach

A family dispute turned deadly when an ex-con just out of prison allegedly stabbed his partner to death on Beach Road in Pattaya Friday.

Sanga Butngam, 44, was captured with a blood-stained knife on Second Road shortly after the death of Buathong Pinaphang, 31. The Yasothon-native died of stab wounds to the back and neck.





An unnamed witness told police he saw the couple arguing and physically fighting before seeing Sanga, acting as if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stab Buathong and leave her on the sidewalk as he ran away.

Police said Sanga confessed to killing the woman, but called it self-defense after she attacked him with a small, pink cutting tool.

Sanga said he was furious with the woman following her argument with his younger sister. He claimed Buathong always looked down on him and made him lose face.

Police said Sanga was released from prison on Dec. 8, where he served a sentence for a drug conviction.













