Bangkok police upgrade alcohol checkpoints and drunk driving tests

Metropolitan Police Division 5 has setup a new type of alcohol screening checkpoint in front of Thong Lor Police station, in accordance with policy from the Royal Thai Police Chief which is aimed at enhancing transparency and standardizing tests for drunk driving, with the checkpoint to face simulated scenarios from the mundane to resisting motorists.







The checkpoint will see simulated instances of motorists with no presence of alcohol to those who pose a risk of dangerous drunken driving. Police manning the checkpoint are to evaluate cases by initially observing the behavior of the driver and asking to see their license. If further suspicious behavior is noticed, a blood-alcohol check is to be performed, ahead of a background check.









If the motorist resists these steps or is problematic, they and their vehicle will be searched and action will be taken in any instances of illegality. All of these steps are to be recorded for inspection later.

Checkpoints must be authorized by a commanding officer and include a clear operational plan. They must clearly display a sign in the vicinity of the investigator’s table and an illuminated sign, indicating that a check is taking place, must be visible from at least 150 meters. Police are to address citizens cordially throughout every check. Results from the initial checkpoint are to be submitted to the police chief and used as a guideline by other stations



Large police stations must provide 12 officers to each checkpoint, with one serving as a lead officer, two selecting vehicles for inspection, three checking alcohol levels, four handling runaways, one providing security to inspectors and one providing security to those being inspected.

Smaller stations may be allowed to reduce units to 9 or 7 officers. (NNT)











