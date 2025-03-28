Bangkok police issue directives following earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand – After the devastating earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which caused widespread damage in Thailand, including in Bangkok, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has initiated a series of actions to ensure public safety. This includes gathering damage reports, securing traffic routes, and assisting injured individuals.







Key Directives from Police Leadership

Traffic management at the disaster site and nearby areas. Publicizing alternative traffic routes to avoid congestion. Closing off roads leading to the site to prevent traffic disruptions. Managing the flow of traffic through alternative routes. Assisting in the transportation of the injured to the nearest hospitals. Providing support as requested by relevant agencies. Gathering data on casualties and injuries. Conducting damage assessments on police personnel and vehicles. Instructing officers not to show signs of humor or relaxation in public, ensuring they remain professional at all times. Ensuring meticulous evidence collection and legal proceedings.

A Strong Emphasis on Professionalism

The most discussed directive among officers was item 9, which reminded police personnel to refrain from smiling or laughing in front of the public. The directive stressed the importance of maintaining professionalism, especially in the face of social media scrutiny, which could damage the reputation of the Royal Thai Police.



























