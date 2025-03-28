Energy Policy Council maintains LPG prices and looks to slash electricity costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Energy Policy Council, chaired by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, has decided to maintain the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at 20.92 baht per kilogram, excluding VAT.

The policy aims to keep the retail price of a 15-kilogram LPG cylinder at approximately 423 baht, effective from April 1st to June 30th. The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) has been tasked with managing the fund to align with the LPG pricing strategy.







Additionally, the council discussed measures to reduce electricity costs by reviewing policy-related expenses in line with recommendations from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). The committee examined adjustments to renewable energy purchase agreements, including Adder and Feed-in Tariff mechanisms, to reflect actual costs. These changes are intended to support feasible electricity price reductions without violating relevant regulations.



The National Energy Policy Council approved a draft order establishing a subcommittee to review the contract terms for purchasing renewable energy under Non-Firm agreements to mitigate electricity cost impacts.

The draft will be submitted to the council chairman for final approval before implementation. (NNT)



























