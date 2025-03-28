Chao Phraya River bridges in Bangkok and surrounding areas remain safe and operational after earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 that affected multiple regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) conducted thorough inspections of all 13 bridges crossing the Chao Phraya River and associated tunnels in the capital and its surrounding areas. The inspection confirmed that all infrastructure is intact and operational, with no damage reported.







According to Montree Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, his office directed the Roads Maintenance Office to carry out checks on vital bridges and elevated roads within the city’s limits. The inspection, conducted after the earthquake that struck in the afternoon, found that:

No structural damage was found on any of the bridges.

All elevated bridges and underpasses were confirmed to be safe and continue to operate normally.



Bridges and Roads Inspected:

Somdet Phra Pin Klao Bridge Krung Thon Bridge Rama 7 Bridge Rama 5 Bridge Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge Rama 4 Bridge Rama 3 Bridge Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge Phra Pok Klao Bridge Somdet Phra Chao Tak Sin Bridge Bangkok Bridge Bhumibol Bridge 1 Bhumibol Bridge 2

Additionally, inspections extended to elevated roads across canals, intersections, and underground tunnels, all of which were also confirmed to be in working order.

Despite the initial positive findings, the DRR has committed to maintaining close surveillance over the infrastructure, with additional checks and updates being provided continuously. Should any damage or issues arise, the department has pledged to act swiftly to make necessary repairs and inform the public accordingly.

For public inquiries, residents are encouraged to contact the DRR’s emergency hotline at 1146, follow updates via their Facebook page or visit their official website at www.drr.go.th.

































