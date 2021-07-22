Bangkok police confirm two bodies found on streets infected with Covid-19

Two of four bodies, found lying on streets in Bangkok last night were confirmed with Covid-19.

The three bodies were found in Phra Nakhon district and two tested positive for Covid-19. The Covid-19 test result has not come out for the other one.







The fourth body was a homeless man, seen lying in front of Tesco Lotus, Phraram 4 branch and the Covid-19 test result showed negative.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) spokesman, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said officials needed to work more carefully in collecting the bodies of suspected Covid-19 cases, so it caused a delay in responding to each case. He insisted that the officials did not abandon those bodies.



The first case was reported to the police that he fainted and collapsed. Emergency service was called to the scene but attempts to save his life failed and he died at 5 p.m. before his body was collected at 10 p.m. The test result later showed he had Covid-19. (TNA)



















