Bangkok plans guidance for school reopening on July 1

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) revealed rotation learning models and hygiene guidelines for 437 schools under its administration to reopen on July 1.







Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson said after the meeting on preparation for school reopening, chaired by the Bangkok governor yesterday.

Guidelines on class scheduling options are different for three school sizes, classified by student numbers.

The small-sized schools with less than 400 students will open as usual but the class size is limited to 20 pupils.

Medium-sized schools of 400-800 pupils will adopt rotation learning models to split students into two groups.

The first group will attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the other group will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.

Pupils will also do distancing learning on the days they stay at home.

The large-sized schools with more than 800 pupils will implement the blended learning model.

Weekday classes will be offered as usual for some grade levels and the others will attend classes on alternative days to limit the number of students at schools.

Social distancing and frequent cleaning are also required in school premises and on school buses. Body temperature screening will be conducted on students and school staff must wear face masks. (TNA)












