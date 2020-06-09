No local cases in Thailand 15 Days in a row

BANGKOK – Thailand on Tuesday recorded two new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths.

All the new cases were found in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, deputy spokeswoman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Loading…

The new cases included a 22-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 25 and a 31-year-old woman, who arrived from the Netherland on June 3.

Thailand has no new locally-infected cases for 15 straight days but to be considered as being low risk, she said according to epidemiology, a country needs to be free of local locally transmitted case for twice the longest possible incubation period of the disease.

As the incubation of Covid-19 is 14 days, Thailand must be free of local virus transmissions for 28 days.







Speaking about an interesting issue in the global situation, she said New Zealand lifted all Covid restrictions after the country had reported no new Covid-19 cases for 17 days.

In Thailand, she added the Finance Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry would issue measures to revive the economy such as a plan to give 3,000 baht vouchers to people to boost domestic tourism. (TNA)











