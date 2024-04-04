Bangkok Pink and Yellow monorail incidents prompt government review

The government is scrutinizing the operations of Bangkok’s Pink and Yellow monorail lines after recent incidents raised concerns over their safety and construction quality.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said under the existing contracts, penalties could be imposed on Northern Bangkok Monorail and Eastern Bangkok Monorail, operators of the Pink and Yellow lines respectively, for failing performance assessments. These penalties could include fines amounting to 5% of the annual construction cost installment paid by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) to the concessionaires, or even suspension of payments.







Recent malfunctions, including metal fragments falling from the Yellow Line tracks and concrete spilling from the Pink Line’s construction site, have prompted these considerations. These incidents followed earlier problems, including a tire detaching from a Yellow Line train and a conductor rail breaking free on the Pink Line. The operators are slated to receive billions in construction costs from the state, distributed in annual installments over ten years.







Amidst these safety concerns, a new rail transport law is set to enhance the Department of Rail Transport’s authority over rail operators’ safety measures and practices. The initiative aims to mitigate any potential future incidents and guarantee the reliability of Bangkok’s burgeoning monorail system. (NNT)































