Bangkok partially opens tunnel under decade-long construction to ease traffic congestion

Bangkok authorities have temporarily opened a tunnel that has been under construction for over a decade to help alleviate traffic congestion at the Fai Chai Intersection.

The tunnel under the intersection is currently open from 5AM to 10PM and closed from 10PM to 5AM until construction officially concludes.







The project, costing 788 million baht, began in 2009 and was overseen by Kamphaeng Phet Wiwat Construction and underwent multiple revisions due to disputes with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority concerning the tunnel's design and overlap with MRT Blue Line.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittupunt had instructed the Public Works Department to speed up the tunnel's construction following his election to office in May. (NNT)


































