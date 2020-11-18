Bangkok organizes ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021’ at Chao Phraya River Park

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and ICONSIAM, together with the public and private communities and entrepreneurs, are organizing a mega ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021’ event on 31 December at River Park of ICONSIAM on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.







The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021” is one of the biggest events marking the end of the year, which TAT organizes annually across the country to boost tourism, the economy, and generate income for local communities while also preserving unique Thai traditions.









Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said , ” TAT is delighted to work with ICONSIAM and our partners from every sector to organise the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021’ on 31 December at River Park, ICONSIAM in celebrating the New Year’s Eve countdown and the start of 2021 in style. Thailand has been praised for efficiently coping with the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out early this year and has eventually earned the confidence of international and domestic tourists.”

This year, TAT is also organizing the year-end celebration across five emerging provinces comprising Krabi, Sukhothai, RoiEt, Ratchaburi and Phetchabun, as well as several primary attractions in Bangkok.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said, “In addition to multiple entertainment acts throughout New Year’s Eve by top artists, the highlight is a dazzling showcase of over 20,000 fireworks made from Thai sticky rice – an eco-friendly innovation from Japan. These will light up the sky along the majestic Chao Phraya River and are expected to be seen by more than three million viewers within a five-kilometre radius of the venue.”







Another popular activity on offer that evening will be a photo contest entitled ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021’ with the theme of ‘Magic upon the River’ aimed at capturing the imagination of viewers taking in the fantastic fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The contest is divided into two categories – still image and video – with the competition open to the public with the chance to win prizes valued at 500,000 Baht.

The eco-friendly fireworks display that will illuminate the river during the New Year’s celebration comprises seven acts under the concept ‘The Wonders of Happiness upon the River’. Collectively, they are meant to represent hope, faith, prosperity, and happiness plus show the support of Thailand to people all over the world as everyone works together to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and start New Year 2021 with strength and courage.

The countdown celebration will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV 32 HD Channel plus online platforms via the Facebook pages of ICONSIAM, Thai Rath online, Khaosod and TrueID. ICONSIAM is easily accessible via private cars, public trains, or commuter boats. The launch of Bangkok’s Gold Line train route this December should also ease any public congestion on the big night.







The ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020’ is possible thanks to the support of primary official sponsors including ICONSIAM Residence Corporation Limited, ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Kasikorn Bank Public Company Limited, along with other government and public sector partners; such as, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Marine Department, the Association of Chao Phraya River Commerce and Business, and Prachakom Yan Kadeejeen-Khlongsan Foundation.











