Thai Commerce Ministry says grocery prices stabilizing

Prices for grocery items are starting to stabilize, with some even falling as the Ministry of Commerce says it will continue to monitor sellers.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce recently inspected the World Market in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district. During the inspection, officials found pork selling between 165 and 175 baht per kg, with chicken leg quarters selling at 65 baht per kg and chicken thighs between 73 and 75 baht per kg.







Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said retail pork prices are still going down due to the price cap placed on production pigs, on top of surging supply.

The pricing of chicken meat is also being regulated along with chicken eggs. The farm price of eggs is 3.33 baht apiece for No.3 eggs.



Meanwhile, prices of bottled palm oil range between 59 and 62 baht, thanks to cooperation with the commerce ministry on the part of manufacturers and retailers. Palm oil prices have been rising due to the labor shortages in Indonesia and Malaysia, with Thailand being one of many countries to feel the impact.

The ministry also acknowledged that the recent surges in fuel prices have been moderately affecting the prices of consumer goods, but noted that local manufacturers are willing to help manage the situation.(NNT)



























