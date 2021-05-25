Thailand focuses on giving first dose of vaccines to as many people as possible

The government has adjusted its vaccine distribution plans, to accommodate the fluid COVID-19 situation in the country, saying the focus now is on giving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to as many people as possible.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the ministry has decided that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be administered 16 weeks after the first dose, as opposed to 10 weeks, insisting that the delay will not have a negative effect on the immune response to COVID-19.







He said those scheduled to receive their first dose in June will receive their second shot around October, adding that the government has ordered 3 million doses from Sinovac, which will start to arrive next month.







Dr. Kiattiphum made the remarks after a number of hospitals announced that they will not be able to administer the second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine in time to those who have received their first shot. (NNT)























