Khao Yai elephants return to forest water sources as conflict prevention shows results

BANGKOK, Thailand – Wild elephants at Khao Yai National Park have been seen using supplemental water sources, demonstrating progress in efforts to keep them within protected forest areas.

Yotsawat Thiansawat, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 1, provided updates on efforts to prevent wild elephants from leaving protected forest areas. Khao Yai National Park has installed camera traps at supplemental water sources in grassland areas, funded by the Eastern Region Cluster 2 budget for 2025.







​The cameras captured encouraging footage of a herd of wild elephants playing in the water, showing that the project is achieving results. The initiative aims to reduce human–elephant conflict by improving food and water availability within the park. Measures include expanding grassland areas and creating additional water sources to provide year-round resources, reducing the need for elephants to leave protected areas, and minimizing risks to both agriculture and local communities.



​In addition to monitoring behavior, the camera traps are essential for evaluating project outcomes and refining management strategies. Images of elephants using the water sources indicate progress toward sustainable natural resource management.

Authorities will continue to monitor the project closely and emphasize that cooperation across all sectors is essential to ensure wild elephants can live safely and sustainably in their natural habitats. (NNT)



































