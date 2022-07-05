‘Entry Thailand’ web portal launched to improve travel convenience

With Thailand having fully reopened to tourists, many agencies are now working to accommodate arrivals, such as by launching the ‘Entry Thailand’ web portal that provides essential travel information.

Suthipol Taweechaikarn, secretary-general of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), said nine agencies are collaborating to supply information to the Entry Thailand web portal at www.entrythailand.go.th.







The agencies include the OIC, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Excise Department, the Customs Department, the Department of Disease Control, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and AOT Plc. The portal offers a categorized collection of links, focusing on those relating to Thailand’s entry procedure for travelers.





Secretary-General Suthipol said the OIC has also developed a central platform called the ‘COVID-19 Insurance Data Terminal for all of ASEAN’. The terminal will support economic recovery, international travel, and access to insurance in the ASEAN region, using the web address www.asean-insur-data.org.

Development of the prototype is reported to be complete, with data linkages now being established between participating nations.

The secretary-general added that the insurance data terminal might eventually be linked to the Entry Thailand web portal. (NNT)

































