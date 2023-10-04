Bangkok launches waste reduction run

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is set to host a running event to promote garbage sorting on December 2nd. According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the activity follows the success of the previous campaign, “Don’t Mix”, aimed at encouraging waste segregation before disposal. This initiative has helped the city reduce its daily waste by more than 500 metric tons.







Governor Chadchart stated that separating food waste significantly lowers the amount of landfill waste. Moreover, policies like “Return Waste to the System,” which includes full-circle plastic waste collection points in all 50 districts and two City Hall locations, get the public to buy into systematic waste management efforts.

The “Don’t Mix” campaign has already led to a daily waste reduction of more than 500 metric tons in the past year, translating into a value of over 400 million baht. This saving could be redirected to other budget items such as school lunches or senior citizen pensions.







The new running event, which coincides with the government’s Winterfest economic stimulus festival, offers distances of 3 and 10 kilometers, taking place at Chatuchak Park, Vachirabenjatas Park, and Queen Sirikit Park. The event will also feature an exhibition providing valuable information on waste management. (NNT)













