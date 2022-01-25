Bangkok launches COVID-19 testing in 80 communities

From January 22 to 31, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is going around the city to conduct testing for those who may be at risk of Covid infection. It aims to contain the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to BMA permanent secretary KhajitChatchavanich.







At the testing spots, ATKs will be used to secure a result within 30 minutes. Those who are found positive will then undergo an RT-PCR test for confirmation.

Those who test positive using the RT-PCR test will receive treatment either at home, at community isolation, a field hospital, or a hospital, based on their severity.



People who want to have a test can show up at their local testing center with their ID card and a blue pen. Everyone is required to strictly follow the DMHTTA measures to protect themselves from infection and not spread to others.







The testing spots will be located at different communities as follows:

January 22: Theptavee and Ranee 5 villages

January 23: SoiKunnatee, Pattana Moo 8 villages, Wat Dao Khanong communities

January 24: LengBuaiIa, MeenthongPattana, KC4 Ruamjai village, opposite Thanin Factory, Suksomboon village, Boonsong, and TaksinSamphan communities

January 25: Suksawat, FuengfahPattana, Darussalam Sangsan, Nuanchit, Pattana Ban Sam In, behind ChandrakasemRajabhat University, WatSoi Thong, Ruen Thong 2 village, Km24 village, DuangDuen and Wat Yang Suttharam

January 26: Wang Daeng, Nimit Mai Pattana, PrasanmitrPattana, Moo 14 Pattana, Rom Yen village, Penang Market, Penang Pattana Market, MitrSamphan, Rungrueang, SamakeeThewaSoonthorn, Jessada 1, Phromsuk village, Sirinakhon village, behind RuamPattana flats, SoiDokRak, SalaRuamjaiPattana, Suksan 9 village, Chao Phraya Siam, Charansanitwong 66/1 and Pung Tao Kong shrine area

January 27: PhromPattana, RuamNamjaiPattana, near LatBuakhao canal, Rom Pradu, behind Supapong Market, PalangSamakee, Suksan 1, Ruen Thong 3 village, AmarinNiwet village 3 plan 1, HansaSangsan, PattanaWatIntrawas village 2 and Charan 31 Ruamjai

January 28: WatIntharawihan, Sri Nakhon village, RuamPalangPattana, Moo 3 Eastern Sam WaSubdistrict, Ruam Jai Samakee, Ban Kluai, Wat Phraya Krai Phase 3, WatPhaiNgern, Ban RewatNiwet 2, SengPairoh, ThungSatit, Supapong, Wattananan, Southern RuamjaiPattana, LertUbon 4 village, Porn PhraRuangPrasit National Housing Authority, ThungKhru Police Station, Soi Mala, behind Thai Rama Theatre and Saeng Thong

January 29: Ratchathani village

January 30: Khlong Chan Youth Centre village

January 31: KetPairoh 1-2, KetPairoh 3-5, and Tim Rueangvej

(NNT)



























