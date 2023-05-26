Malaysian Education Minister visits Thailand as NSC guest

Former Malaysian Minister of Education, Dr. Maszlee bin Malik, accompanied by his spouse, has undertaken an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the National Security Council (NSC). The visit aimed to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations and explore avenues for collaborative development, particularly in the context of education and addressing challenges in the southern border provinces.







From May 21st to May 24th, the former Malaysian minister engaged in several important activities, focusing on fostering peace, promoting development, and enhancing educational opportunities in the region. His visit commenced with a meeting at the Siddhi Savetsila reception hall on May 22, where Dr. Maszlee and his delegation were welcomed by the NSC Secretary-General and executives.







Following the reception, a meeting was convened for the two sides to discuss measures to resolve issues in the southern border provinces, with particular attention to enhancing Malaysia’s education system for national development. Dr. Maszlee shared Malaysia’s experiences in utilizing technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data, to tailor curricula to individual learners’ needs, emphasizing the potential of such tools in facilitating personalized education.

On May 23, an academic symposium titled “Malaysia’s Education Policy and Strategy: Lessons Learned and Recommendations for Developing an Inclusive and Balanced Education System in the Southern Border Provinces” was held at Amari Watergate Hotel in Bangkok. The symposium explored Malaysia’s education policy, with a specific focus on the STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) education approach. Discussions also revolved around enhancing academic and vocational skills in private Islamic schools, creating additional opportunities for higher education and diverse career paths.







Concluding the meeting, former NSC Secretary-General Prakit Prachonpachanuk commended the discussions held during the symposium and highlighted their relevance in advancing educational opportunities and fostering harmonious coexistence in the region.

Officials stated that the visit proved to be a highly beneficial and enriching experience, fostering stronger ties between Malaysia and Thailand while highlighting the significance of leveraging education as a powerful tool for promoting peace and building a brighter future for the region. (NNT)





















