Bangkok launches ‘BMA Doctor’ telemedicine app

Bangkok City Hall has launched its BMA Doctor mobile application for providing telemedicine services. The new app provides Bangkok residents with easier access to medical care amid spiking coronavirus infections.

Developed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Kasikorn Bank, BMA Doctor offers users virtual doctor visits and allows them to seek emergency assistance from the Bangkok Emergency Medical Center (Erawan).



Users can use the app to schedule a doctor’s appointment in advance, check waiting queues, billing, health coverage and even register for follow-up checks.

The new app can service COVID patients as well as patients of other emerging diseases. Services at this initial stage are only linked to Klang Hospital but will be expanded to 11 more city-run hospitals within this month.

The mobile-based service is also intended to help relieve the burden of healthcare workers. (NNT)






































