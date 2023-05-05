Thailand to enter rainy season later this month

The rainy season in Thailand will start in the third week of May. The Meteorological Department has announced it is expecting less precipitation this year.

The department expects the amount of precipitation throughout the monsoon season to be 5% less than the normal range.







The rainy season this year will start with a lighter phase with 40-60% of areas in the country experiencing precipitation in May and June, followed by a period of less precipitation and lack of rainfall in some areas in June and July, affecting particularly drought-prone areas without irrigation services. The east and west coasts of the southern region are to see the most rainfall with 60-80% of the areas experiencing precipitation in May and June.

A high amount of rainfall will return from August through September, including torrential rains in some areas that may pose a risk of flash floods and overflows of rivers.







With the lack of rainfall in June and July, the department is advising the general public to save up water for the coming dry period.

The department also expects Thailand to start seeing impacts from the El Nino phenomenon from June to December 2033 and in February 2024. Data from the Ocean Nino Index (ONI) suggests this phenomenon will not last as long as La Nina, a weather phenomenon that typically lasts 2-3 years. (NNT)















