Bangkok launces three more non-hospital jab locations to speed up herd immunity

The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration opened three more non-hospital vaccination stations at Asiatique, Sripatum University and EmQuartier shopping center.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said that the private sector was going through a legal process quickly to procure alternative COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.







Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has visited a new COVID-19 vaccination station at Asiatique shopping center. Inoculation there covered about 2,000 people a day.

The prime minister said people should not be much concerned about a new variant. There were normally many variants of COVID-19 but there were solutions to cope with them including vaccinations.

It was important for people to receive vaccines, he said. (TNA)





























